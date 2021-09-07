The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the several exams scheduled to be held on September 14. Registered candidates set to appear for the exams can download their admit card from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC will conduct the computer-based recruitment tests on September 14 (Tuesday) for 11 different posts including those advertised in 2018 and 2019. These exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates have to appear at the exam centre mentioned in the hall ticket along with a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified,” HPSC said in a notice.

Here’s HPSC exam calendar for September 2021.

Steps to download HPSC admit card:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Various Posts Computer Based Examination To Be Held On 14.09.2021” under DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD tab

Click on the link for relevant posts Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit The HPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HPSC admit card.