Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of State Forest Service 2019 (Main) at mppsc.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The SFS Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021. The exam will be held in two parts — Paper I (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM). The applicants will have to bring their admit card along with photo identity proof to the exam venue.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18 which was postponed amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download SFS 2019 Main admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card - State Forest Service Mains Examination 2019” Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary and Main examinations followed by the interview round. SFS 2019 Preliminary exam result was announced on December 21, 2020. The qualified applicants will now have to appear for the Main examination.