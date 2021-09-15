Osmania University is set to announce the result of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 today at 4.00 PM. Candidates who took the exams can check the result at the official websites lawcet.tsche.ac.in and pglcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET was conducted on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM) and the PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 was held on August 24 in a single session (10.30 AM – 12 noon). The exams were organized by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Steps to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021:

Visit official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in, pglcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

TS LAWCET is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.