The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021 session 4. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country. The result was announced today.

As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in JEE Main this year while 18 students have been placed at the top rank. Today, only the JEE Main result for the BTech/BE papers has been declared. The result for B.Arch and B.Planning candidates will be declared later.

Here’s direct link to JEE Main session 4 final answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main result session 4:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Result (Server I) and View Result (Server II)” under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2021 May Session NTA Score Paper (B.E./B.Tech.) Key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Following are the direct link to check JEE Main results:

Server I

Server II