Osmania University has announced the result of TS LAWCET today. Candidates who took the exams can check the result and download rank card at the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET was conducted on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM). The exams were organized by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Steps to check TS LAWCET result 2021:

Visit official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘download rank card’ link Enter Hallticket No and date of birth and hit ‘view rank card’ button The TS LAWCET, PGLCET result will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to TS LAWCET result 2021 rank card.

TS LAWCET is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.