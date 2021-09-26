Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result of the recruitment exam for the posts of Jail Warder and Matron. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Jail Warder exam 2021 was conducted on August 27, 28, and 29. The provisional answer keys were released on September 4. The result has been announced for over 1.82 lakh candidates.

The PSSSB merit list contains the candidate’s name, roll number, category, marks scored and other details.

Steps to check PSSSB Jail Warder result 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section and click on link for Jail Warder/Matron

The PSSSB Jail Warder result merit list will appear on screen Check your result by locating roll number through Ctrl+F.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Jail Warder result 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.