Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Class 10 compartment exam 2021. Students who took the exam can check their results online at the official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the 10th Compartment exam from August 25 to September 8. The Board has said a total of 17,636 candidates were placed under the compartment this year. The pass percentage is 99.04%. In total, 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent, reported NDTV.

The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after the board exams were cancelled amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent. According to the CBSE data,

Steps to check CBSE 10th Compartment result 2021:

Visit official website cbseresults.nic.in Click on Class 10 Compartment result link Enter Roll Number, school number and date of birth and submit The CBSE 10th result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check CBSE 10th Compartment result 2021.