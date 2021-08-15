The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies of Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department. An online recruitment exam will be held on August 24.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as of January 1, 2022

Educational qualification: A degree in public health management or hospital management.

Here’s MPPSC Assistant Manager recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted by MPPSC on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details are in the notification.

Application fee

The candidates from other states and general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 whereas SC/ST/OBC/PwD will have to pay Rs 500.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification in detail for more information.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Asst Manager post:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form-Assistant Manager Examination 2021’

Click on the Apply button under the post, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC Asst Manager recruitment 2021.