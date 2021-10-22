The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Candidates can the answer key at the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the result was announced on October 21. The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

As per NTA, a total 28,001 candidates registered for the AIAPGET exam, of which 26,146 appeared for the test.

Here’s direct link to NTA AIAPGET final answer key 2021 notice.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin-2021. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” the Agency said.