Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website tslprb.in.

The TSLPRB APP exam 2021 was conducted on October 24 in Hyderabad and surrounding. The Written Examination comprised 2 Papers. As per the Board, 2,341 candidates appeared in the examination (as against 2,906 Hall Tickets downloaded).

Candidates have been given time till 2.00 PM on October 26 to submit objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question individually, in a defined web template made available to them in their respective accounts. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered.

Here’s TSLPRB APP answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download TSLPRB answer key 2021:

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary’ link The TSLPRB APP answer key will appear on screen Match answer key with questions paper Raise objection, if any, by following instructions on the portal.

Here’s direct link to download TSPLRB APP answer key 2021.

TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

Selection Procedure

TSLPRB will conduct a written exam containing 2 papers of 100 marks each. The final selection in each category will be strictly on the relative merit of the candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in Papers I and II and reservation policy.