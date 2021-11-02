The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the seat allotment result of counselling round 2. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates can report online for admission up to November 3 (5.00 PM). The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

They can also initiate withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation process in the same period.

Steps to check JoSAA counselling round 2 result:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 2” Login using JEE(Main) Application Number and password The JOSAA round 2 result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check Josaa round 2 result.

The JOSAA third seat allotment list will be published on November 6, and the fourth list on November 10. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

The counselling has been conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes. The first allotment result was out on October 27.