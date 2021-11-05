Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified that the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 will be conducted in January 2022. The detailed schedule shall be released on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in in due course of time.

A total of 4293 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

Direct link to exam notice.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of Preliminary Exam conducted on September 19, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the category wise result from the website.

The applicants should note that the result is provisional. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

Here’s direct link to the result notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Civil Services PT Result link The result will appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.