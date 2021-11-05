The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP PGECET 2021) today. Candidates who have qualified GATE/GPAT are eligible to register for the test on the official website sche.ap.gov.in till November 10, 2021.

The web counselling registration and certificate verification will be done from November 12 to 15, 2021. The seat allotment will be released on November 19, 2021. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The registration is being conducted for admission into M.Tech/ M.Pharm/ Pharm D (PB) courses in University and Affiliated Private Engineering / Pharmacy Colleges in the State of AP.

Steps to apply for AP PGECET 2021

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout

Here’s direct link to register for AP PGECET 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.