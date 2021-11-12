The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit cards for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police SI written exam will be held on November 21 in Guwahati. The admit card will contain details regarding exam time, test centre, reporting time, rules, etc.

Candidates appearing for the test are instructed to wear face mask during the test process. Candidates will have to maintain protocol of social distancing given by the Government during the examination process.

Here’s Assam Police SI exam notice.

Steps to download Assam Police admit card:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card button for relevant post Enter phone no/email ID/ Application ID to login The Assam Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Assam Police SI admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 68 posts of SI (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organization and 40 posts of Platoon Commander under Directorate Of Civil Defence And Home Guards, Assam.