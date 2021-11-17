The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the first seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling. Registered candidates have to log in at the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET to check their seat allotment result.

Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per the merit rank and category of the candidate. Candidates will have to download the allotment order from the website. The details of the allotment will be also sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate.

Steps to check AP EAMCET seat allotment result:

Visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Click on the link ‘Download allotment letter’ Key in your ‘AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’ to login The AP EAMCET seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Those shortlisted through the AP EAMCET seat allotment will have to report through the self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also. These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat.

If the candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands canceled and the candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.