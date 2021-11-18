Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for the Civil Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced last month.

“The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 for 5 days on 07.01.2022, 08.01.2022, 09.01.2022, 15.01.2022 & 16.01.2022,” the Commission said in its notice.

Following such requests, UPSC said it has decided to give an opportunity to all candidates of the Main exam for revising their exam centre, if required. “This facility will be part of Detailed Application Form-I which will be made available shortly on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their Centre for Examination,” the notice said.

“The candidates may please note that Centre once opted in Detailed Application Form‐I will be considered as final and the Commission will not entertain any request in this regard, thereafter,” the notice added.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the CSE Main exam.

Here’s UPSC CSE Mian 2021 exam notice.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.