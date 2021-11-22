Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) for the Civil Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the examination can download, fill up the DAF and submit it at the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Main DAF-1 must be submitted by December 1 along with scanned copies of the required documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category and educational qualification with the required Examination Fee. Any delay in submission of the DAF-I or documents in support beyond the deadline will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for CSE-2021, as per UPSC rules.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either online by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced last month.

Candidates are advised to read the instruction booklet carefully before filling and submitting the UPSC DAF form.

Steps to fill UPSC Main DAF 1:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on the DAF link Login to the portal using ID/Roll number and password Proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC Main DAF 1 form.