The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021 today, December 10. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their registration number/mobile number and date of birth.

BPSSC will conduct the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26 in two shifts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)” Click on “Download Prelims Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Selection Process

Candidates have to appear for two levels of written exam, first a preliminary exam and then the main exam. The preliminary exam will consist of an MCQ paper for 200 marks. Candidates have to achieved at least 30% marks to qualify for the Main exam. Total number of candidates who will be eligible to appear for the Main exam will be 20 times of the total vacancies.

