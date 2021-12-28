Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in starting today, December 28. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 27, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications till February 4.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 11 posts of Field Assistant under Director of Textiles. Odisha. Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Bio-Science i.e. B.Sc.(Sericulture)/ B.Sc.(Agriculture) & allied subjects such as Horticulture/ Forestry/ B.Sc. in Biology/ Botany/ Zoology/ life Science/ Bio-Chemistry/ Micro-Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Bio-Informatics/Bio-Statistics from any recognised University.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam (100 marks) and Certificate Verification.