Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has stated that it will conduct the Civil Services Main Examination 2021 as per schedule this month amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check the notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced in October. The admit cards were released last month.

“After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022,” the Commission said in its notice.

Here’s UPSC press release on CSE Main 2021 exam.

Further to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, the Commission has asked State governments to allow candidates’ e-Admit Cards and ID Cards of the exam functionaries to be used as movement passes.

“The State Governments have further been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the Examination till the date of conduct of the Examination i.e. from 06.01.2022 to 09.01.2022 and 14.01.2022 to 16.01.2022 for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries,” UPSC said.

The Commission has issued guidelines to all the competent District Authorities and the Venue Supervisors in order to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing at the exam venues.