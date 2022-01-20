Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 12 and 13, 2022.

The Board will release a separate notice for the admit card. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 197 posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Exam Schedule Exam Exam Date Exam Time Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 12 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon

(2 hour) Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 12 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

(2 hour) Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 13 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

(3 hour)

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the exam schedule for the post of Fireman/Asst Fire Officer 2021. As per the official notice, the exam will be held on January 29, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.