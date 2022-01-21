Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman exam 2021 today. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam will be held on January 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Applicants are advised to reach the exam hall 1 hour 30 minutes prior to the examination.

The recruitment exam will consist of a total of 220 marks, of which the written exam will consist 70 marks and the Physical and Experimental exam will consist 150 marks. The applicants from unreserved category and reserved category are required to score 33% and 28%, respectively to appear for the physical and experimental test.

Here’s the RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO admit card:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on link for Fireman/Asst Fire Officer 2021 (when available) Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.