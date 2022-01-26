State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of Probationary Officer Mains Exam 2021. Candidates can download the result from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The main examination was conducted on January 2, 2022. The shortlisted applicants will now have to appear for Phase-III (Interview round). Further details will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS/ email separately, reads the notice.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Main Examination Result” under RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

