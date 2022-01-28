Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will end the online application process today for the 2022 Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam. Aspirants can apply online at the official website upsssc.gov.in. Corrections to the form can be made till February 4.

The UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow. The shortlisting of the candidates for the exam will be done based on their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021. Accordingly, only those candidates who took the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam are eligible to apply.

Here’s UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as of July, 2022.

Educational qualification: Class 12 (10+2) pass from UP state board.

Selection process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 25 online for all categories.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Lekhpal recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate registration’ section and click on apply link for 01-EXAM/2022 Register for the exam and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSSSC Lekhpal recruitment 2022.