The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022. The applicants can register on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. The online registration process will conclude on March 7 upto 5.00 PM.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from April 29 onwards. The exam will be conducted for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes.

The exam Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position will be released on March 21.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s INI CET July 2022 notification.

Steps to register for INI CET July 2022:

Visit official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ the click on INI-CET link and proceed Click on Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a pritnout.

Here’s direct link to register for INI CET July 2022.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.