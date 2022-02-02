Today is the last day to apply online for a total of 174 vacancies of Field Assistant posts advertised by the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mrbonline.in.

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 02.02.2022 for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service,” reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Plus-two Examination. The applicants should possess certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology Course (one year duration course) undergone in any institution recognized by the Director of Medical Education and must have a good physique, good vision and capacity to do outdoor work.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s). There will be no oral test (Interview) for the pos

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH)/DW category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Steps to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mrbonline.in Click on “Register / Login” against Field Assistant post Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct to apply.