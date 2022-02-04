The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam or AISSEE 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on the portal.

The AISSEE 2022 exam was conducted on January 9 for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. Class 6 entrance exam was held for the duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam was conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours).

Questions and provisional answer keys, as well as answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam, will be available up to February 5. Candidates can access the same by logging into the AISSEE website using their application number and date of birth and download/view their respective answer sheets and the recorded responses free of cost.

Steps to download AISSEE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in Click the answer key link Login through Application No and password/date of birth

The AISSEE answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout Match responses to the answer key to calculate the probable score.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by filling an online application form only and paying a non-refundable online fee of Rs 200 per question at the official website upto February 5. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the AISSEE 2022 result will be prepared and declared.

Likewise, in case they want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so by applying online only at the above-mentioned site by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 upto February 5.