Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has preponed the exam date for the Lower Division Clerk preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC exam will be now conducted on February 26 (Saturday). The exam will be held from 12.00 noon to 2.15 PM at centres in Patna, Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Saran, Nalanda and Bhojpur.

Earlier, the Commission had scheduled the exam for February 27.

Here’s BPSC LDC revised exam date 2021 notice.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). Online applications were invited in March and April.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.