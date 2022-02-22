OSSC exam calendar for March 2022 released
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following schedule of recruitment examinations to be conducted during the month of March-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website of the Commission i.e. www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.
The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
OSSC calendar for March-2022
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|PET-under-Higher Education Department-2019
|Main written
|02.03.2022
|Assistant Fodder Development Officer-2019
|Main written
|02.03.2022
|Inspector of Textiles-2017
|Viva-voce Test
|03.03.2022
|Junior Stenographer-2021
|Language Test
|03.03.2022
|S.I. of Excise-2019
|Viva-voce Test
|07.03.2022 to 09.03.2022
|Civil defence Instructor/ Sr. Store Inspector-2020
|Preliminary
|03.03.2022
|Junior Clerk-Cum-Junior Accountant-2019
|Preliminary
|21.03.2022 and 22.03.2022
|Primary Investigator-2021
|Main written
|23.03.2022
|Weaving Superisor-2021
|Main written
|25.03.2022
|Auditor-2017
|Computer Skill Test
|28.03.2022
|Food Safety Officer-2020
|Computer Skill Test
|29.03.2022
|Assistant Curator & Conservator-2017
|Main written
|30.03.2022
|Combined Recruitment of Technical posts under OGP-2019
|Main written
|31.03.2022