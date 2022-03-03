West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit cards for the Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Main exam in Compulsory and Optional papers will be held from March 15 to 23 2 (except the March 18, 19 & 20) at Examination Halls, Public Service Commission, West Bengal. The Main exam will be held for a total of 501 candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam.

Here’s WBPSC AAS Main exam 2020 schedule.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service admit card:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘download admit card’ section and click on link for Audit and Accounts Service Login using enrollment number/first name and date of birth The WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service admit card.

WBPSC is conducting the Audit and Accounts Service exam for recruitment to 50 vacancies in the Service cadre. The exam will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.