The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process for the Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2022 today, March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 will be conducted on May 22 for recruitment to a total of 193 posts. The exam will be held in written OMR-based mode at centres in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur. The admit card will be released on May 7.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS degree and registered with the M.P. State Dental Council.

Here’s MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” link Click on the application link available against “Recruitment Advertisement For Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 (Advt. No. 01/2022)” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the apply for Dental Surgeon posts.

Selection Process

MPPSC will conduct the Dental Surgeon written exam and qualified candidates will be called for document verification and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.