Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of Assistant Manager Examination 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on March 6, 2022 in one shift.

MPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies of Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer & Response Sheet” tab Click on the download link available against “Final Answer Key - Assistant Manager Examination 2021” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted by MPPSC on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details are in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.