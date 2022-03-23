Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced that it will conduct the HCS Judicial Branch Main exam 2021 in April. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC will conduct the HCS Judiciary Main exam from April 22 to 24. The admit card will be available for download on the official website in the coming weeks.

The HCS Judiciary prelim exam 2021 was conducted on November 13 last year and the result was announced on March 4. Over 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.



Here’s HCS Judiciary Main exam notice.