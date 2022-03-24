The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will today, March 24, conclude the online application process for recruitment to 200+ posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is March 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 47 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BAMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” Click on the Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.