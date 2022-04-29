Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8 and 9. A total of 6567 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 was held on January 23 and the result was announced on March 30.

MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to download MPSC Main hall ticket 2022: