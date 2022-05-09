The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 was conducted on May 8. A total of 18,281 candidates out of the 19,057 who applied were found eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates can raise an objection to the answer key by May 12 at the given link.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Steps to download UPSSSC Female Health Worker answer key 2022:



Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Advt 02-Exam/2021 under ‘Announcement’ section Enter Candidate Registration Number and roll number and login The UPSSSC FHW answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSSSC FHW answer key 2022.