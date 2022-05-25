The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has deferred the physical efficiency test (PET) Phase II for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Officer-II amid strong storm and rain. As per the notification, the PET will now be conducted on May 26 from 5.00 PM to 7.00 PM.

A total of 3657 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Eligible candidates can download their PET admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Here’s the list of candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link to download Physical Efficiency Test Admit Card.” under SI, Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire Officer II posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

