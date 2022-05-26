Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical recruitment exam. Candidates can download their results from the official website upenergy.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on March 28, 29 and 30. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round on June 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on View/Download against “LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/Electrical” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the list of eligible candidates.

