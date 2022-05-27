Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result for the post of Patwari 2021. Candidates can the final merit list from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari recruitment exam was conducted on October 23 and 24, 2021 and the result was announced on January 25. Qualified candidates were called for document verification

The final merit list contains the category-wise roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for recruitment.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive was conducted to fill 5610 posts of Patwari.

Steps to download RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the ‘News & Notification’ tab Now click on the link ‘Patwar 2021: List of Finally Selected Candidates’ The RSMSSB Patwari final merit list will appear on screen Check and download the result.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Patwari result 2021.