The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the exam date for the 2022 Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held on July 24. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for June 19. The Commission will release a separate notification regarding the admit card release.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s UPSSSC Lekhpal exam date 2022 notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Selection process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.