Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card/ call letter of the Health Worker (Female) document verification (DV). Candidates can download their call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC ANM DV is scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The DV will be held at Bappa Sri Narain Vocational PG College (KKV), Station Road, Charbagh, Lucknow. A total of 17713 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main exam to appear for the DV round.

Steps to download UPSSSC ANM DV admit card:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link for Health Worker (Female) 02-Exam/2021 Enter Candidate Registration, Date of Birth, gender and submit The UPSSSC ANM admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The applicants are directed to bring their qualification documents, certificates for age/caste verification, and other documents mentioned in the notification.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.