The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has will announce the result of the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination by June 30.

The BPSC AE exam was conducted on March 24 and 25 in three shifts. The provisional answer keys were released on April 14.

In a notice on its official website, the Commission said it received several queries regarding the declaration of result. The BPSC AE results for Electrical, Civil and Mechanical will be announced by June 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.