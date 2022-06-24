The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to announce the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) soon.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 (Sunday) for both UG and PG programmes. The exam had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% of candidates taking the postgraduate examination. Out of 60,895 registered candidates, 56,472 candidates appeared for the test.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 20 and after receiving and reviewing objections/ challenges, the CLAT final answer key was released on June 23.

Candidates will be able to check and download the CLAT result from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in after its released. Following the release of the consolidated merit list of CLAT 2022, the Counselling Invite List will be published.

Candidates will have to register for the counselling process and fill up preferences with a fee to block the seat.