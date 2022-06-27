Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam date of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 & 4. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 for level 6 was held on May 9 and the result was announced on June 7. Provisionally qualified candidates will appear for the Aptitude Test on July 30. A total of 2966 candidates have been declared qualified.

“The CBAT for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 6 & 4 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 30th July, 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format, at the time of entry for CBAI failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT,” the notice said.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Here’s RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT exam notice.