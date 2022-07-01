Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 will be held on July 9, 17, 24 and 31. Candidates who have qualified in the Group B prelim exam and appear on the result merit lists are eligible to apply for the Main exam.

Steps to download MPSC Group B hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’

Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP Enter OTP and click on verify button The MPSC Group B Main hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MPSC Group B admit card 2022.

The results of MPSC Group B Prelims were announced on June 1 for Assistant Section Officer post and on June 2 for State Tax Inspector and Police Sub Inspector posts. The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.