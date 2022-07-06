Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the final result for the post of Jail Warder and Jail Matron. Candidates can check the result online from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates was done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.

Steps to check PSSSB Warder final result 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on result link under “Click here to view the final result for the post of Warder(Male Candidates) - Advt. No. 08/2021(Jails)”

The PSSSB Warder final result will appear on the screen Check the result by searching name.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Jail Warder result 2021.

The PSSSB Jail Warder exam 2021 was conducted on August 27, 28, and 29 for over 1.82 lakh candidates. The result was announced on September 6 and candidates as per the cut-off will appear for physical tests.