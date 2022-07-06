JEE Mains Session 1 final answer key 2022 released for Paper 1; here’s direct link
Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 24 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in single shift, reads the notice.
The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Steps to download JEE Main final answer key 2022
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Go to “JEE(Main) – 2022 (Session 1) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)”
- The final answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
