The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 soon. The final answer keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was released yesterday. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 24 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in single shift.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.