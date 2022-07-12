The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022). Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Candidates can raise, if any, against the released answer key till July 14 upto 5.00 PM.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” read a notice on the website.

AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET answer key link Select the answer key for the subject The AP EAPCET answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.