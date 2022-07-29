Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Main exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Main Exam 2022 was held on July 9 for candidates who have cleared the prelim exam.

The Board is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for document verification. The Board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

Steps to download RSMSSB VDO Main result 2022:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Village Development Officer (Mains) 2021 The RSMSSB VDO Main result will appear on the screen Download and check

Direct link to RSMSSB VDO Mains result 2022.